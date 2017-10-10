Phoenix took the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to perform “Telefono” off of their latest release, Ti Amo. With the help of some props from the set, Thomas Mars used his acting chops to bring the kitschy, lovelorn phone calls from the original recording to life. Sporting the same floral shirt as in the “J Boys” video, Mars and co. brought the garish, Italo-disco album aesthetic to their live performance. Phoenix kicks off their expanded US tour tonight with a show in Columbus, Ohio.

What the performance below, and read our June cover story on Phoenix.