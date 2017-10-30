New Music \

Open Mike Eagle – “Dating Ghosts”

open mike eagle
CREDIT: Emari Traffie

Open Mike Eagle has dropped a loosie titled “Dating Ghosts,” which he coupled with an episode of his tour reality series #DeadAssAlthough the song doesn’t appear on his new project Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, “Dating Ghosts” has a ghoulish and wonky aesthetic that’s similar to album cut “Wedding Ghosts.” There’s also a Ghostbusters callback thrown in for good measure. Listen to “Dating Ghosts” below and do it soon: Open Mike Eagle said the song will “will disappear at some point.”

Brian Josephs
Tags: open mike eagle