OCS – “The Fool”

California psych-rock outfit OCS have released a new track, “The Fool,” off their upcoming album Memory Of A Cut Off Head.

OCS, helmed by John Dwyer, has long been a shape-shifting presence in the experimental-rock world. The moniker-shedding group—previously and somewhat obnoxiously known as Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, The Oh Sees, The Ohsees, Orange County Sound, and Orinoka Crash Suite—has drawn from punk, garage, krautrock, synth-rock, and all manner of other sounds.

But “The Fool” marks a slower pace for OCS. Featuring Brigid Dawson’s tender, lovestruck vocals, it’s a soaring, orchestral tune that matches the mellow vibes of the title track, released earlier this summer.

Memory Of A Cut Off Head is out on November 17 via Castle Face Records. Listen to “The Fool” here: