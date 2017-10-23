Huge Box Set of Every Nightmare on Elm Street Score Coming This Month

Mondo’s latest ambitious film-soundtrack vinyl release is a sprawling box set of the scores for every Nightmare on Elm Street film. There’s the iconic score for the 1984 original, as well as lesser-known entries you may have forgotten about. Did you know Angelo Badalamenti, primarily of Twin Peaks/David-Lynch-films fame, was responsible for the music in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors?

The bad news: Unfortunately, the Brian May who scored Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare–not the franchise’s finest moment–is not the guitarist of Queen, but a noted Australian film composer. You can order the eight-record set, which features new original artwork for every LP, beginning on Wednesday (October 25), just in time for Halloween. [h/t Pitchfork]