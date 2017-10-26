News \

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ Conway Savage Treated For Brain Tumor

CREDIT: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds announced in a Facebook post that Conway Savage—pianist, organist, and backing vocalist for the band—had a brain tumor removed earlier this year. “The operation was largely a success and he is currently at home in Australia undergoing follow-up treatment,” the band wrote. Savage has been absent during the band’s recent tour for their latest album Skeleton Tree. This May, they released the retrospective compilation Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 1984-2014.

Liz Cantrell
