Nelly Arrested on Rape Charges

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, TMZ and and KCPQ report. The incident allegedly took place early this morning in Washington state, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ. The rapper, born Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., is scheduled to perform tonight in Ridgefield, Washington with Florida Georgia Line.

According to KCPQ, the alleged victim told police she joined Nelly on his tour bus following his performance Friday night at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. The woman reported the alleged rape at about 3:45 am, and police arrested Nelly not long after. He was booked into South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines on charges of second degree rape.

UPDATE 12:46 pm: The Auburn police department has issued a press release.

At 3:48 AM a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly”. The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before.

After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 AM Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility.

Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident. The above details are all we have to release at this time.

Nelly’s lawyer has also released a statement: “Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”