Las Vegas Shooting: Nashville Vigil Announced by Mayor, Country Music Association

Nashville mayor Megan Barry has announced a vigil to honor last night’s horrific shooting in Las Vegas, which took place at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. In a joint statement with Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern, and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation President and CEO Butch Spyridon, Barry offered her support, as Rolling Stone reports:

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music. Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.

The vigil will be held today at 6 p.m. local time at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.