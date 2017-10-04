Watch Morrissey Perform “Spent the Day in Bed” On Later…With Jools Holland

Last night’s episode of Later…With Jools Holland featured a star-studded bill of musical talent, including The National, Queens of the Stone Age, Jessie Ware, and Morrissey. Morrissey performed “Spent the Day in Bed,” the debut single from his upcoming album Low in High School, with a band wearing matching tees. Recently, Morrissey performed several new songs from the album, which is due out on November 17, on BBC Radio 6’s Live Series, and alleged that the recent loss of anti-Islamic UK independent party candidate Anne Marie Waters was the result of a “rigged” election. Watch his performance on Jools Holland below.