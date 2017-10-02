Hear Morrissey Debut New Songs “When You Open Up Your Legs” and “I Wish You Lonely”

Last night, Morrissey performed for 6 Music Live, a concert series broadcast by BBC Radio 6 from the BBC’s Maida Vale studios in London. He debuted several new songs during the set, including “When You Open Up Your Legs,” “I Wish You Lonely,” ” Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” (which he called “Jackie’s Always Happy When She’s Up on the Stage”), and first single “Spent the Day in Bed.” All are set to appear on the forthcoming album Low In High School, out November 17. The 13-song set also included songs from Morrissey’s solo catalog, with band member Gustavo Manzur providing some vocals in Spanish on “Speedway” and “World Peace Is None of Your Business.”

While introducing his 2006 song “Ganglord,” Morrissey made comments seeming to endorse anti-Islamic political candidate Anne Marie Waters, who recently lost her bid to lead the right-wing U.K. Independence Party (UKIP). UKIP voters elected Henry Bolton as the party’s leader Friday (September 29). “I was very surprised the other day, it was very interesting for me to see Anne Marie Waters become the head of UKIP,” Morrissey said. “Oh no, sorry, she didn’t, the voting was rigged. I forgot.” Later, Morrissey also voiced support for the Catalonian independence movement.

Stream the full Morrissey performance for 6 Music Live here, beginning at the two-hour mark. You can hear new songs “I Wish You Lonely” at 02:04:04, “Spent the Day in Bed” at 02:07:30, “Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage” at 02:26:00, and “When You Open Up Your Legs” at 02:43:03. Find the full set list below.

Morrissey, October 1, 2017 6 Music Live performance set list

“You Have Killed Me”

“I Wish You Lonely”

“Spent the Day in Bed”

“Speedway”

“Istanbul”

“Ganglord”

“Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage”

“Back on the Chain Gang”

“World Peace Is None of Your Business”

“The Bullfighter Dies”

“When You Open Up Your Legs”

“Jack the Ripper”

“Home Is a Question Mark”