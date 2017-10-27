Morrissey Announces 2018 Tour Dates

Ahead of his North American tour next week, Morrissey has announced a 2018 tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The tour will begin on February 16, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland and conclude in London on March 9. Check out dates below.

The former Smiths frontman is releasing his eleventh solo record, Low in High School on November 17. It includes the recent singles “Spent the Day in Bed” and “I Wish You Lonely.” The Smiths recently reissued their beloved 1986 album, The Queen Is Dead.

Morrissey World Tour

10-31 Portland, OR

11-02 Seattle, WA

11-04 San Francisco, CA

11-05 Paso Robles, CA

11-10 Los Angeles, CA

11-11 Los Angeles, CA

11-16 Phoenix, AZ

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT

11-20 Denver, CO

11-22 St. Louis, MO

11-25 Chicago, IL

11-28 Detroit, MI

11-30 Washington, DC

12-02 New York, NY

12-04 Philadelphia, PA

12-07 Boston, MA

02-16 Aberdeen, Scotland

02-17 Glasgow, Scotland

02-20 Dublin, Ireland

02-23 Newcastle, England

02-24 Leeds, England

02-27 Birmingham, England

03-03 Brighton, England

03-07 London, England

03-09 London, England