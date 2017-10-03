Miley Cyrus Turned “Bodak Yellow” Into a Pop Song on Fallon

Last night, Miley Cyrus kicked off her weeklong residency at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For one of her first acts, she took part in the Random Genre Generator, a recurring bit in which the participants sing popular songs in the style of different genres. Cyrus was tasked with turning Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” into a straight pop song.

She does well, but of course, anything that relates hip-hop to Cyrus inevitably hits a sour note because of her fraught relationship with the genre. “It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock’ — I am so not that,” she said to Billboard last May. However, she was very much into that in 2013. Still, you can watch the segment below.

In other Cardi B news, “Bodak Yellow” staved off Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” to retain the top spot in the Hot 100. At just two weeks, it’s tied Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” for the longest-reigning No. 1 by a female solo act.