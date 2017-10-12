Watch Miguel Perform “Sky Walker,” Cover Jorja Smith’s “On My Mind” on BBC

Miguel was the guest on BBC’s Live Lounge yesterday, and there he performed his single “Sky Walker” along with a cover of Jorja Smith and Preditah’s wonderful garage throwback single “On My Mind.” Where in his most recent live appearance (on Colbert), Miguel presented his songs in the form of stoned, beach bum neo-soul, here he retraces his steps back to the alt-rock obsessive of his most recent album Wildheart, lacing both performances with searing, smoky electric guitar. Watch below.