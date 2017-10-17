MGMT – “Little Dark Age”

MGMT are goth now. After months of teasers, the millennial electro act have released “Little Dark Age,” their first new music in about four years. The song plays like a five-minute Halloween soundtrack, accompanied by a video filled with surreal, medieval-inspired imagery, spooky fruit, and the spectre of Death.

“Little Dark Age” is the title track of MGMT’s upcoming fourth album, expected in early 2018. Their previous full-length was 2013’s self-titled. The video for “Little Dark Age” was directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel. Watch below.