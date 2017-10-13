Marilyn Manson on Stage Injury: “It Definitely Could Have Crushed My Skull” [UPDATE]

Two weeks ago, Marilyn Manson’s New York City show was cut short after a large stage prop fell on the veteran goth-rocker and injured him. Manson subsequently canceled several dates, and he’s just now giving interviews about it. Speaking to Yahoo, Manson said the prop broke his leg in two places, and he’s lucky it wasn’t much worse: “It definitely could have crushed my skull and my ribs. I have some minor bruising in that area, but it took six guys to pull it off of me. It was like wrestling a giant iron monster.”

Alarming video of the collapse was widely shared on social media, but didn’t make clear what happened. According to Manson, the metal truss supporting a giant pair of prop pistols “was not secured properly. … I wasn’t trying to climb it. It started to fall and I tried to push back and I didn’t get out the way in time.”

Manson said he’s frustrated to have to postpone the tour, which supports his newly released album Heaven Upside Down. He’s reportedly got 11 screws and a metal plate in his leg and may need several months to fully recover. Read the full interview here.

Update (11 a.m. ET): Marilyn Manson has announced rescheduled tour dates beginning in January 2018. His next scheduled performance is a festival on November 5. See the rescheduled tour details below.