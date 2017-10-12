Watch Mac DeMarco Perform on Charlie Rose

Mac DeMarco followed Bruno Mars’ lead by appearing on PBS’ estimable Charlie Rose talk show last night. He performed “This Old Dog” (from this year’s album of the same name) and Mac DeMarco 2’s “Still Together,” and sat down for a chat with Rose. The two discussed This Old Dog, DeMarco’s fave Jonathan Richman, and Ed Sheeran, who appeared on Rose’s show last week, among other things. Watch DeMarco’s freewheeling acoustic performance of “This Old Dog” below, and read our review of the album here.