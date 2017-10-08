M.E.S.H. – “Search. Reveal.”

As M.E.S.H., James Whipple makes crushing hi-def dance music that feels more like a Michael Bay film than techno’s traditional club-ready anthems. Slicing the rattle and hum of hardcore’s most essential elements into jaded fragments of energy, the Berlin-based producer stretches each splinter into buzzing sawtooth cannons that linger in your throat and get caught in the back of your memory.

On “Search. Reveal,” the musician layers deconstructed drums with messy, noise-drenched electronics, crafting a looped assemblage that grows more and more tense with each mangled iteration. Hesaitix is out Nov. 10 via PAN. Check out “Search Reveal.” below.