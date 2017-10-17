Lindstrøm – “Bungl (Like A Ghost)” ft. Jenny Hval

Norwegian producer Lindstrøm’s fifth album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, is out on Friday. We’ve already heard “Shinin,” featuring Grace Hall, and his cathartic instrumental house track “Tensions” from the album. But the producer’s latest release, “Bungl (Like A Ghost),” is a more sprawling, overtly experimental composition, featuring iconoclastic singer-songwriter Jenny Hval. Lindstrøm pits an insistent club beat against Hval’s impressionistic spoken-word reflections, which are eventually rended into chaotic fragments, and pitted against jazzy splats of piano. It’s a impressive piece of music, to be sure. Of the song, Hval said in a press statement:

I recorded some vocals over this little baroque piece, and for some reason I felt like I was invading it, or haunting it. I felt like the ghost voice from classic literature. Then later Lindstrøm stretched out to a sweeping disco manifesto for the cemetery – at least that was the feeling I got when I heard the finished version. I guess recorded music can always be described as human remains. Songs contain parts of us that no longer exist, but managed to inscribe themselves into a recording before they moved on.

Lindstrøm, for his part, clarified that the entire album “would not have happened” without Hval’s contribution to the track. Listen below.