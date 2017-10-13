News \
Watch Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Rip Through “Lay Down For Free” on James Corden
Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham continued their promotional campaign for their joyful, nostalgic self-titled LP with a performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night. The two Fleetwood Mac alums performed the album single “Lay Down For Free.” The band was a paragon of pop perfection, and the crowd cheered each time the glossy, densely-harmonized chorus hit. Watch the performance below, and read our review of Lindsay Buckingham and Christine McVie here.