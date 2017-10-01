Lil Wayne Skips Concert After Refusing Security Check

Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform in South Carolina this weekend, but refused to follow the venue’s security features, resulting in him skipping the concert entirely. In a statement shared today by the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, managers from the venue shared that the rapper refused to enter the building as workers tried to apply “the venue’s standard safety procedures.” The arena wasn’t willing to compromise its security and “jeopardize safety,” forcing the venue to cancel the performance and offer refunds to ticket holders.

The rest of the show, however did continue without issue, as 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, and Cardi B each took the stage for their performances. Ticketholders are being offered refunds starting Monday.