Facebook Says It Suspended Lil B For Violating “Hate Speech Policies”

Since the release of his long awaited mixtape Black Ken, Lil B has taken to social media to go off on all caps tangents about American society that have been generally incoherent despite sometimes hitting agreeable notes about things like race and sexuality. While Twitter has let him fly, Facebook is apparently a bit more stringent. Lil B tweeted yesterday that the social network has suspended him for “talking about white people.” Facebook confirmed to Motherboard that it’s suspended the rapper for 30 days for violating its hate speech policies, though it’s hard to parse if it was because Lil B was perceived to be speaking out against white power or in favor of it. For instance, one status read, “I seriously want to be a black guy at a white power rally to support my fellow humans! They need to see I support white power to!” In another he said that he loves the KKK and Nazis because he “love[s] all humans.”

You can read some of his most recent posts below. His last Facebook status was posted on October 4.

Lil B has cooled off a bit since announcing his Facebook ban on Twitter, sticking mainly to retweets.