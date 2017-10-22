Lil B Forced to Cancel Festival Set, Says A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Beat Him Up Backstage

Lil B was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami this Saturday, but was forced to cancel his set on short notice. At the beginning of what would’ve been his performance, the rapper took the stage to announce that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie had allegedly “beat him up in the back” and stolen equipment necessary for his performance. “I said something about Boogie music, and they all got mad and they jumped me about that,” he shared with the crowd. “I got jumped by like ten motherfuckers—me by myself. It’s all love though.” Leaving the stage, B also added that he was going to find a doctor.

they stole his laptop so he had to cancel his set smh pic.twitter.com/LzLwJDnDJB — Trashvis (@Trashvis) October 22, 2017

A boogie with a hoodie and his crew jumped me don’t no how many of em it was but it’s all good I love y’all and I forgive y’all LOVE – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Use me as an example I was violently jumped by a boogie Hella his people I was 1 deep no security its good I forgive them love y’all – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017

Just because someone hurts you does not mean you need to retaliate! I love the people who jumped me I mean that stay positive nsafe – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 22, 2017