News \

Lil B Forced to Cancel Festival Set, Says A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Beat Him Up Backstage

2013 Pitchfork Music Festival - Day 3
CREDIT: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Lil B was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami this Saturday, but was forced to cancel his set on short notice. At the beginning of what would’ve been his performance, the rapper took the stage to announce that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie had allegedly “beat him up in the back” and stolen equipment necessary for his performance. “I said something about Boogie music, and they all got mad and they jumped me about that,” he shared with the crowd. “I got jumped by like ten motherfuckers—me by myself. It’s all love though.” Leaving the stage, B also added that he was going to find a doctor.

Rob Arcand
Tags: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil B