New Music \
Stream Liam Gallagher’s New Album As You Were
Liam Gallagher–fashionable parka collector, social media hero, former Oasis frontman–has a new album out today. It’s called As You Were, a phrase you might recognize if you’re a fan of Gallagher’s extremely good Twitter account. Previously we heard singles “Wall of Glass,” “Chinatown,” “For What It’s Worth,” and “Greedy Soul,” and today the entire record is available on all the major streaming services and physically via Warner Bros. Hear it below via Spotify.