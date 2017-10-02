Las Vegas Shooting: Sia, Chance The Rapper, Questlove and More Share Thoughts

After the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada that killed at least 50 people and injured at least 400, musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.

The shooting occurred on the last day of the 3-day country music festival during the closing set from singer Jason Aldean. Aldean and other musicians who performed at the festival took to social media Monday morning to update fans of their safety and share their thoughts:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Penultimate festival performer Jake Owen took to Twitter to describe the event and share his prayers:

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Big & Rich, who performed earlier that day, kept fans abreast of their safety on social media:

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Just hearing about active shooting at Route 91 Festival in Vegas. Take cover and get safe immediately! Prayers to everyone there. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 2, 2017

This world is sick 😔 — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Other musicians unaffiliated with the festival, including Sia, Chance the Rapper, Questlove, and Mariah Carey, also shared their condolences in the aftermath of the shooting:

Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide. — sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017

Lord help us — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 2, 2017

just woke up…can't believe this is where we are now as a nation. Mind you this is w/o context —how in god's name do they have auto? How? https://t.co/sqoF7PbkJW — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety 🙏💔 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

My heart goes out to everyone in Las Vegas at @Jason_Aldean show. Such a tragedy. #GunControlNow — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas – Céline xx… #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families x — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017

Sending love and solidarity to the victims and loved ones of yet another mass shooting, as if… https://t.co/UDtt0NHeGZ — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) October 2, 2017

Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown… Las Vegas, please, stay safe. — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017

Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017

devastated for Las Vegas. active shooter near Mandalay Bay. please please please seek cover and get away from the area — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) October 2, 2017

I’m speechless… prayers out to everyone in Vegas — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) October 2, 2017

Just heard the terrible news about the shooting in Las Vegas. Totally in shock. #PrayingForVegas — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) October 2, 2017

Follow news about the Las Vegas shooting as it develops here.