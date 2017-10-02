News \
Las Vegas Shooting: Sia, Chance The Rapper, Questlove and More Share Thoughts
After the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada that killed at least 50 people and injured at least 400, musicians have taken to social media to express their condolences.
The shooting occurred on the last day of the 3-day country music festival during the closing set from singer Jason Aldean. Aldean and other musicians who performed at the festival took to social media Monday morning to update fans of their safety and share their thoughts:
Penultimate festival performer Jake Owen took to Twitter to describe the event and share his prayers:
Big & Rich, who performed earlier that day, kept fans abreast of their safety on social media:
Other musicians unaffiliated with the festival, including Sia, Chance the Rapper, Questlove, and Mariah Carey, also shared their condolences in the aftermath of the shooting:
