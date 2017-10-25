Watch Khalid Perform “Young, Dumb, & Broke” on Colbert

On the heels of receiving a platinum certification for his debut record American Teen, Khalid took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform his hit single, “Young, Dumb, & Broke.” Barely able to contain his excitement, the 19-year-old singer sways, twirls, and bounces around the stage in his olive-toned Kappa ensemble, beaming as he delivers an exuberant rendition of his chart-topping song. Watch the performance below.