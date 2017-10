“Not trying to be a downer but I just think this is one of the most beautiful songs ever written, and I want to pay my respects,” Kesha said during a concert at the House of Blues in Boston last night. Immediately afterwards, she launched into a muted, sensitive performance of the late Tom Petty’s 1991 hit “Into the Great Wide Open.” Watch Kesha’s “Into the Great Wide Open” below. [h/t Stereogum]