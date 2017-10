Kehlani’s busy year continues. This month, she followed up her February LP Sweetsexysavage with the one-off “Honey,” an intimate track driven by acoustic guitar and lush vocal harmonies. Now, she’s released another new one, “Touch,” which quite a contrasting affect: a full-bodied, EDM-adjacent anthem. The digital release of the touch has coincided with a Budweiser-branded, Halloween-themed music video of sorts posted to the company’s YouTube channel. Listen below.