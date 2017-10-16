Ex-Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Says Group Was a “Prostitution Ring”

The reporting of allegations of abuse against film executive Harvey Weinstein has sparked women to begin to pull back the curtain on other industries, too. On Friday, ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones said in a series of tweets that the group was a “prostitution ring” run by its creator, a woman named Robin Antin, who Jones said forced members to “sleep with whoever they say.”

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

How bad was it?people ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams,bandmates&a 13 million dollar record deal.We knew we were going to#1 — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide?Tell the public how you mentally broke us — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

To be apart of the team you must be a team player.Meaning sleep with whoever they say.If you dont they have nothing on you to leverage — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you.Correct.Victimizing the victim again — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Why don’t we report it? Because we are all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will … you know end up dead or no more career — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

As Jones’ second tweet implies, she left the group before the release of its debut album in 2005. Antin, who has continued to manage the Pussycat Dolls brand even after the dissolution of the pop group, told a gossip site called The Blast that Jones’ claims are “disgusting, ridiculous lies.”