Ex-Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones Says Group Was a “Prostitution Ring”
The reporting of allegations of abuse against film executive Harvey Weinstein has sparked women to begin to pull back the curtain on other industries, too. On Friday, ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones said in a series of tweets that the group was a “prostitution ring” run by its creator, a woman named Robin Antin, who Jones said forced members to “sleep with whoever they say.”
As Jones’ second tweet implies, she left the group before the release of its debut album in 2005. Antin, who has continued to manage the Pussycat Dolls brand even after the dissolution of the pop group, told a gossip site called The Blast that Jones’ claims are “disgusting, ridiculous lies.”