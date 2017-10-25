Julia Holter Describes “Emotionally Abusive” Behavior From Matt Mondanile

Julia Holter, who was formerly romantically involved with Real Estate/Ducktails guitarist Matt Mondanile, has spoken out about her own experiences with Mondanile. The comment, which she posted on her Facebook page, follows sexual assault allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Mondanile by multiple women. Holter began by stating that she “believe[s] and want[s] to give her support” to the women who have described their experiences, both to the press and independently on social media. She explained that she had no knowledge of other victims’ stories, but said that they were similar to her own experiences with Mondanile “for the past two years.” Holter wrote that Mondanile “does not have boundaries,” and described him as “emotionally abusive to the point where I had to have a lawyer intervene and was afraid for my life.”

Since the allegations were published by SPIN and Pitchfork earlier this month, Mondanile’s tour dates with Ducktails have been cancelled and he has been dropped by Plancha, his label. In a statement issued through his lawyer on Friday, Mondanile described himself as an “insensitive creep” and acknowledged his “inappropriate behavior,” and said that he would be seeking “a more intense course of self-reflection, and personal development.”

Read Holter’s full statement:

We have reached out to Mondanile’s lawyer for comment and will update this post should we receive a reply.