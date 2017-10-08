Let Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Josh Homme Read You a Bedtime Story

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme joined the BBC’s children’s network CBeebies to read a story to the channel’s young viewers. Finishing out Friday’s daily programming, Homme read the children’s book Zog, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. With colorful voices and emphatic sound effects, Homme seems surprisingly well-suited for storybook reading, which maybe isn’t surprising considering it follows his band’s recent performance at a middle school graduation. Homme has recorded two other readings for CBeebies “Bedtime Stories” segment. Watch a clip below and revisit our review of QotSA’s latest Mark Ronson-produced release Villains.