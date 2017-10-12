Watch John Cale and Moe Tucker Reunite to Play The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

Original Velvet Underground members John Cale and Moe Tucker reunited to pay tribute to their former band with a performance of “I’m Waiting For The Man” at the Grammy Salute to Music Legends concert. The full show is being broadcast on PBS this Friday (October 13) but you can watch the band run through the song with Cale on lead vocals and keys. Next month, John Cale will helm a 50th anniversary tribute concert for The Velvet Underground & Nico LP in Brooklyn; previously, he paid tribute to the album at Liverpool’s Sound City festival in May. Watch the performance from the show, during which Nina Simone, Sly Stone, and Dionne Warwick will also be honored, below.

[h/t Pitchfork]