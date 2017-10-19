Stream Jessie Ware’s New Album Glasshouse

Jessie Ware has finally shared her new album Glasshouse in full. Following its spacious singles “Alone,” “Midnight,” and “Selfish Love,” the album delivers 12 tracks of woozy downtempo R&B that, though mixed with soft touches of electronics (perhaps courtesy of Cashmere Cat, who’s listed in the production credits), never stray too far from her soulful roots. The album’s deluxe version also includes five alternate tracks, three of which are acoustic versions of some of the album’s brightest moments. Check it out below.