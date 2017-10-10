Video: Jay Som – “The Bus Song” (Directed by Japanese Breakfast)

Earlier this year, Jay Som released a great proper debut album, Everybody Works. Today, Melina Duterte brings us a video for that album’s first advance single, “The Bus Song,” directed by friend and former tourmate Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. The video is very, very charming—there’s no bus, but there are pancakes, dogs, sunshine, and a freewheeling conga line-style musical procession featuring not one but two melodicas. Watch below.