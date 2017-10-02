The deadly shooting that occurred last night during Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival left over 50 dead, and caused over 400 to be rushed to local hospitals. The shooting has been named the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing when the automatic gunfire broke out at the festival, and issued a statement following the tragedy, confirming that himself and his crew were “safe” and extending his “Thoughts and prayers” to “everyone involved.”

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean wrote.

Among other artists, Jake Owen, who opened for Aldean at the festival, and Chris Owen, who was also in attendance, tweeted details and condolences during and immediately following the shooting. Read Aldean’s statement below.