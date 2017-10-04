Jason Aldean Cancels Three Shows Out of Respect for Las Vegas Victims

Country artist Jason Aldean has canceled three upcoming shows out of respect for the victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, he said in a statement.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” he wrote. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”

Aldean was set to play three shows across California this weekend, all of which have now been cancelled and refunded. The tour is set to resume October 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In his statement, Aldean also stressed the importance of resilience and support from fans: “Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do – play our songs for them.”

Jason Aldean was performing the closing set of the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday when shots rang out into the crowd. Stephen Paddock, perched over the festival from his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killed 59 festival goers and injured over 500. Aldean, who was quickly ushered off stage, has shared several statements with fans since the attack. A charitable fund for victims and families has been set up in the wake of the shooting.