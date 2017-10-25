Watch Japandroids Cover The Tragically Hip’s “Nautical Disaster” In Tribute to Gord Downie

Japandroids are a Canadian rock band (from Vancouver) and since one of Canada’s greatest rock stars, The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie, died last week, it stands to reason that the ‘droids would find a way to pay tribute. At a Toronto show last night, as Pitchfork points out, the duo ran through the Hip’s “Nautical Disaster” from the band’s 1994 album Day for Night. Justin Trudeau, Feist, and Drake also paid tribute to Downie with performances and posts. Watch the Japandroids’ performance below.