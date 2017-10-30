House of Cards to End After Upcoming Season

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported earlier today that the award-winning Netflix series House of Cards would end following its sixth season, which is currently in production and was slated to air in mid-2018. The season began shooting this month.

The abrupt revelation came a day following a damning testimonial from actor Anthony Rapp in an interview with Buzzfeed, claiming that the Netflix show’s lead, Kevin Spacey, had sexually assaulted him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey subsequently issued an “apology” on Twitter, in which he claimed that he “honestly do[es] not remember the encounter” and also came out publicly as a gay man.

Now, Netflix and Media Rights Capital have issued a joint statement explaining that, “in response to last night’s revelations,” Kevin Spacey “is not working on set” at House of Cards “at this time”:

Netflix and Media Rights Capital have issued a joint statement on Kevin Spacey: pic.twitter.com/8lSMtKHZoh — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) October 30, 2017

Sources in Deadline’s report also hint that the future of Gore, a upcoming Spacey-starring Netflix feature film about the life of Gore Vidal, may be in question.