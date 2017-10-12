Hamilton Leithauser – “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” ft. Angel Olsen

Hamilton Leithauser has a great voice, Angel Olsen has a great voice, and here they are pining for one another on a big, string-filled showpiece of a single called “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” that feels like it could’ve come from the climatic scene of an old Hollywood drama where everyone’s wearing gloves indoors. “Heartstruck” marks Leithauser’s first release on Glassnote Records, and he’s promising more new material to come in 2018. No complaints here.

“This song is about catching yourself off guard when an emotion hits a little harder than you were ready for,” Leithauser said in a statement. “It’s a desperate and funny situation. The desperation can be a little bit ridiculous, which can be a little bit funny, but it’s also desperate, so it’s agonizing. I thought ‘Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)’ should be delivered with huge passion and energy, and I needed a fierce and booming voice as a counterbalance. Luckily, I got my first choice: Angel Olsen.” Listen below.