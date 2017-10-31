Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain and Other Spooky Halloween Costumes

Ah, Halloween, the day that inevitably turns into you throwing together whatever you have lying around and calling it a costume. It’s also the day when stars, as much as they are often like us, depart from the realm of mere mortals and leave no expense spared in the pursuit of the perfect ensemble. This year’s roundup of celeb costume parties and Instagrams included plenty of musicians dressing up as other musicians, but also featured the classics and some pop culture references. Here are some of the best looks from this year’s Halloween celebrations, and Megyn Kelly.

Usher as Rick James:

It’s Rick James B*tch! #Legend #RickJames A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Cardi B as “Bruella De Ville”:

It's Bruella to you!! #dresstobefree A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Beyonce & Jay-Z as Lil Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. for #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/ZyCqzcQiaI — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) October 30, 2017

Demi Lovato as Selena:

DEMI LOVATO AS SELENA … I'M HERE FOR THIS 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/75bNzOLkIq — joseph 🕸🦇🎃 (@stussyjoseph) October 29, 2017

Nas as Richard Pryor:

Rich About to hit these streets A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Dua Lipa as Harry Potter:

HAPPY HALLOWEEN AND THANK YOU FOR 4 MILLION FOLLOWERS! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! I've also updated my disposable diaries on facebook!! bit.ly/DuaDiaries 🎃⚡️✨🎃⚡️✨ A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy:

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Zoe Kravitz as Marla from Fight Club:

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Jason Derulo as the Night King:

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king 😈#whitewalkers #gameofthrones A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Kim Kardashian as Cher and Aaliyah:

CREDIT: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

AALIYAH 💣 @kimkardashian A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian as Michael Jackson, Kim as Madonna:

🏆🏆🏆@madonna and #michaeljackson AKA @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash #oscars #halloween My fav look so far! 🙌🏽 GLAM #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Al Roker as Willie Nelson:

And, uh, Megyn Kelly as Shania Twain: