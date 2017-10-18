News \
All the Rappers at Gucci Mane’s Wedding Looked Great
Gucci Mane married his partner of 7 years, Keyshia Ka’oir, at a lavish ceremony appropriately held on 10/17 at The Four Seasons in Miami, Florida. The event apparently cost over $1.7 million, which was fully covered by BET as part of the couple’s reality show contract with the network; the show will detail their life leading up to their nuptials.
With the budget squared away, the wedding was an extravagant and luxurious affair, not the least due to the guest list. As expected, rappers from across the country joined the Trap God in celebrating the union. And of course, everyone looked fantastic. The all-white dress code set the mood for some classy and eccentric sartorial choices, from Gucci’s glittery silver shoes to Lil Yachty’s leopard print coat. Check out the looks the stars sported at the white wedding below.
The happy couple, featuring Keyshia Ka’oir’s $15,000 dress
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaYGJ3qAPtn/
P. Diddy with Kevin “Coach” Lee, Gucci Mane, Pierre P, and Rick Ross
2 Chainz with his wife, Kesha Ward
Lil Yachty and his mom
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaXgfxwAEHX/
Monica Brown
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaX67ZHDXuU/
Zaytoven