All the Rappers at Gucci Mane’s Wedding Looked Great

Gucci Mane married his partner of 7 years, Keyshia Ka’oir, at a lavish ceremony appropriately held on 10/17 at The Four Seasons in Miami, Florida. The event apparently cost over $1.7 million, which was fully covered by BET as part of the couple’s reality show contract with the network; the show will detail their life leading up to their nuptials.

With the budget squared away, the wedding was an extravagant and luxurious affair, not the least due to the guest list. As expected, rappers from across the country joined the Trap God in celebrating the union. And of course, everyone looked fantastic. The all-white dress code set the mood for some classy and eccentric sartorial choices, from Gucci’s glittery silver shoes to Lil Yachty’s leopard print coat. Check out the looks the stars sported at the white wedding below.

The happy couple, featuring Keyshia Ka’oir’s $15,000 dress

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaYGJ3qAPtn/

P. Diddy with Kevin “Coach” Lee, Gucci Mane, Pierre P, and Rick Ross

2 Chainz with his wife, Kesha Ward

On the way to Wop Wedding , looking like it !!! A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Lil Yachty and his mom

@lilyachty + his beautiful mom wish #TheWopsters well ❤️ Celebrate with us LIVE tonight at 10/9c for The Mane Event! A post shared by BET Networks (@bet) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaXgfxwAEHX/

Monica Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaX67ZHDXuU/

Zaytoven