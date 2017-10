Gucci Mane’s last project Droptopwop peaked with “Met Gala,” which featured the triplet acrobatics of Migos’ Offset in peak form. Today, Gucci dropped the Be El Be-directed video, where they skip recreating the Met Gala in order to hold a lingerie party. Gucci and Offset rap; the women dance. Watch below. Gucci’s next project Mr. Davis comes October 13.