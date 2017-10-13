Listen to a Chopped Not Slopped Remix of Grizzly Bear’s Veckatimest and Painted Ruins

This week’s best new release involves Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Ed Droste. Jenkins teamed up with chopped and screwed champions DJ Candlestick and OG Ron C of the Chopstars to deliver PURPLE VECKATIMEST / PAINTED RUINS (CHOPNOTSLOP). It is what the title says: In a stroke of mad genius, the trio have produced copped not slopped remixes of Grizzly Bear’s third album and their most recent LP, complete with DJ voiceovers. The band’s Twitter account has already expressed their approval and exchanged pleasantries with the director.

Can’t believe the director of my favorite movie last year “Moonlight” did a full on chopnotslop remix of both Veck and Painted Ruins!!! 🙏🏼😍 https://t.co/WB55g8Co24 — Grizzly Bear (@grizzlybear) October 13, 2017

.@grizzlybear yr music means the world to me, all praise to @candlestickem + @TheChopstars, taking this into production with me next week🙌🏿 https://t.co/GVihgrRyz4 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) October 13, 2017

Thank you so much! Ur art is everything ! We are huge fans! This is such a surprise! Thank you!!!!! https://t.co/MUasiHp2a3 — Grizzly Bear (@grizzlybear) October 13, 2017

Give the 23-track mix a listen below. Moonlight’s own soundtrack also got the chopped and screwed treatment back in February.