Green Day Announce Greatest Hits Collection Featuring Two New Songs
Green Day released their last LP, Revolution Radio, almost exactly a year ago, and today they’ve announced their next release: a summation of their career to date, portentously titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. The collection of the pop-punk band’s hits is laid out chronologically, beginning with Kerplunk’s “2000 Light Years Away” from 1991 and moving up through the present. The album will also featured two new tracks, “Back in the USA” and a new version of Revolution Radio’s “Ordinary World” featuring Miranda Lambert.
In the band’s tweet announcing the project, they also clarified that they’d be releasing a new music video with the project, and thanked Stephen Colbert, who inspired the album title with a skit he did to introduce the band on his show. Check out the track list and art for the collection below.
God’s Favorite Band https://t.co/z3DCs0Vyke pic.twitter.com/5dBRwK0cjx
— Green Day (@GreenDay) October 12, 2017
1. 2000 Light Years Away
2. Longview
3. Welcome To Paradise
04 Basket Case
05 When I Come Around
06 She
07 Brain Stew
08 Hitchin’ a Ride
09 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
10 Minority
11 Warning
12 American Idiot
13 Boulevard of Broken Dreams
14 Holiday
15 Wake Me Up When September Ends
16 Know Your Enemy
17 21 Guns
18 Oh Love
19 Bang Bang
20 Still Breathing
21 Ordinary World [ft. Miranda Lambert]
22 Back In The USA