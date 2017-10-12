Green Day Announce Greatest Hits Collection Featuring Two New Songs

Green Day released their last LP, Revolution Radio, almost exactly a year ago, and today they’ve announced their next release: a summation of their career to date, portentously titled Greatest Hits: God’s Favorite Band. The collection of the pop-punk band’s hits is laid out chronologically, beginning with Kerplunk’s “2000 Light Years Away” from 1991 and moving up through the present. The album will also featured two new tracks, “Back in the USA” and a new version of Revolution Radio’s “Ordinary World” featuring Miranda Lambert.

In the band’s tweet announcing the project, they also clarified that they’d be releasing a new music video with the project, and thanked Stephen Colbert, who inspired the album title with a skit he did to introduce the band on his show. Check out the track list and art for the collection below.

1. 2000 Light Years Away

2. Longview

3. Welcome To Paradise

04 Basket Case

05 When I Come Around

06 She

07 Brain Stew

08 Hitchin’ a Ride

09 Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

10 Minority

11 Warning

12 American Idiot

13 Boulevard of Broken Dreams

14 Holiday

15 Wake Me Up When September Ends

16 Know Your Enemy

17 21 Guns

18 Oh Love

19 Bang Bang

20 Still Breathing

21 Ordinary World [ft. Miranda Lambert]

22 Back In The USA