Stream Gord Downie’s Introduce Yerself

The Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie died this month after a battle with brain cancer. After his diagnosis, he continued to be wildly productive, with the Hip releasing one final album and completing an emotional farewell tour. That final spell of creativity also included a solo album called Introduce Yerself produced by Broken Social Scene ringleader Kevin Drew. It’s a sprawling 23-song set recorded quickly over four days, and on first listen, the results are deeply enjoyable even for someone unfamiliar with Downie’s extensive discography. Stream the full tracklist below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.