Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, of industrial rock outfits Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, has been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. In a Facebook post, the English musician said her treatments will begin October 23 and that Psychic TV’s upcoming European tour has been postponed.

Read our July feature with Genesis Breyer P-Orridge here and view her full statement below: