Garbage — “Only Happy When It Rains” (Acoustic Version)

Lakeshore Records premiered Garbage’s in-studio acoustic take on their 1995 breakout hit “Only Happy When It Rains,” off the soundtrack to Marq Evans’ documentary The Glamour and The Squalor. The documentary centers around DJ Marco Collins, a Seattle area radio DJ who, through his tastes and reach, played a part in shaping the alt rock sound that dominated the airwaves and shifted popular culture throughout the 90s. The documentary’s soundtrack features a number of live performances from Collins’ show and serves as a shrine to 90’s alt rock and pop punk, with rare live cuts from the likes of No Doubt, Better Than Ezra, Bush, and Nada Surf.

Listen to Garbage’s live take on “Only Happy When It Rains” below, and find the soundtrack across digital platforms on November 3rd.