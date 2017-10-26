Frankie Rose – “At Night” (The Cure Cover)

Brooklyn dream-goth solo act Frankie Rose recently announced that she’d covered the entirety of the Cure’s 1980 album Seventeen Seconds, part of an ongoing series sponsored by the vinyl subscription service Turntable Kitchen. Rose’s version of Seventeen Seconds is out tomorrow, and on the eve of its release, she’s shared her take on a key track, “At Night.” (We already heard her version of the original album’s first single, “A Forest.”)

“‘At Night’ is a favorite off of the original album,” Rose said in a statement. “I tried to change as little as possible, giving it a only slightly more modern fidelity. How can you mess with the perfection of the original without destroying it? It’s my best offering.” Listen below.



[Billboard]