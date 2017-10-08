News \
Watch Foo Fighters Cover the Beatles’ “Come Together” with Liam Gallagher and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry
Last night, Foo Fighters hosted the Cal Jam festival in San Bernardino, California, which featured performances by Queens of the Stone Age, Babes in Toyland, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, and, of course, Foo Fighters themselves. During their headlining set, Foo Fighters were joined by Liam Gallagher and Joe Perry of Aerosmith for a cover of the Beatles’ classic “Come Together.” Both Gallagher and Foo Fighters released new albums recently, As You Were and Concrete and Gold. Check out the performance below.