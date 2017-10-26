Fever Ray Releasing Surprise Album Plunge Tomorrow

Fever Ray—the solo project of Karin Dreijer, of former Swedish electronic group The Knife — is dropping a new album, Plunge, tomorrow. The recent single “To The Moon and Back” came as a surprise, since Fever Ray hasn’t released new material since 2008’s self-titled debut. The Knife’s last record before they disbanded was 2013’s Shaking The Habitual.

Plunge will be available for streaming tomorrow (10/27), and released physically on vinyl and CD on February 23, 2018 via Rabid Records. Stream “To The Moon And Back” and check out the Plunge tracklist below:

Plunge tracklist:

1. “Wanna Sip”

2. “Mustn’t Hurry”

3. “A Part Of Us”

4. “Falling”

5. “IDK About You”

6. “This Country”

7. “Plunge”

8. “To The Moon And Back”

9. “Red Trails”

10. “An Itch”

11. “Mama’s Hand”