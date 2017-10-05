Watch Father John Misty Cover Tom Petty’s “To Find a Friend”

Father John Misty has signed his name in the Tom Petty memorial cover song book. At the Orpheum Theater in Phoenix, Arizona last night, Misty played an especially sad solo acoustic version of “To Find a Friend,” a song from Petty’s 1994 album Wildflowers. (According fan-sourced Setlist.fm data, FJM actually debuted the cover the previous night in Marfa.)

Misty joins fellow Petty fans Miley Cyrus, Against Me!, Wilco, Fleet Foxes, and Coldplay and R.E.M., who’ve all covered his music in recent days. Petty died Monday evening, October 2. Read SPIN’s remembrance here, and watch Father John Misty’s tribute below.