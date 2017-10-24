Ethan Kath of Crystal Castles Calls Ex-Bandmate Alice Glass’ Accusations of Abuse “Pure Fiction”

Earlier today, Alice Glass, ex-frontwoman of Crystal Castles, released a statement explaining that she left the band after experiencing years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse at the hands of her bandmate Ethan Kath. Kath has responded to Glass’ allegations to Pitchfork, saying he is “consulting my lawyers as to my legal options.” His full statement reads:

“I am outraged and hurt by the recent statements made by Alice about me and our prior relationship. Her story is pure fiction and I am consulting my lawyers as to my legal options. Fortunately, there are many witnesses who can and will confirm that I was never abusive to Alice.”

In her essay, Glass says that she was first coerced into having sex with Kath when she was 15, and that his abuse and controlling of her behavior continued until she exited the band in 2014. You can read Glass’ full statement here.